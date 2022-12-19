ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC v/s Kerala Blasters FC - Scores, Updates, Results
Chennaiyin FC take on Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. Get all your LIVE updates here.
Chennaiyin FC will host Kerala Blasters FC in the much-anticipated southern derby. The home team are unbeaten against Kerala Blasters at the Marina Arena in the last nine years, which is an interesting statistic.
Ivan Vukomanovic's boys are cruising in the league with five straight wins; can they finally win at Chennaiyin FC's home? or will they be trampled under the weight of Marina Machans's attacking arsenal?
Get all of your updates right here.
Live Updates
- 19 Dec 2022 2:29 PM GMT
27' Edwin With a good attack !
Edwin runs through the right and dips into the box, but Nishu does well to defend that.
- 19 Dec 2022 2:26 PM GMT
23' GOAL KBFC !
Sahal Abdul Samad takes the lead for Kerala Blasters. A wonderful no look pass from Ivan and Luna helping to drag off the defenders, gave sahal enough time and space to slot that on past Debjit.
CFC 0 - 1 KBFC
- 19 Dec 2022 2:22 PM GMT
20' Debjit Denies Luna !
A free kick was awarded for a foul on Dimitrios, Luna takes it. Perfect shot but the keeper denies.
- 19 Dec 2022 2:18 PM GMT
16' Kerala Blasters are allover the place !
The visitors are yet to grab a breathing space.
- 19 Dec 2022 2:13 PM GMT
11' Nishu Kumar with a crucial clearance !
That could have been the first goal for Chennaiyin.
- 19 Dec 2022 2:05 PM GMT
4' Chennaiyin Threat !
Chennaiyin FC are on the front foot here. The Blasters under pressure.
- 19 Dec 2022 2:04 PM GMT
1' Early free kick !
Just under 40 seconds and Saurav Das pulls down Adrian Luna. A free kick is awarded, Luna takes it but goes over the bar.
- 19 Dec 2022 2:00 PM GMT
KICK OFF !
The ball is rolling at the Marina Arena, Chennaiyin FC are in their traditional blue jersey playing from left to right. Kerala Blasters in the beige third kit.