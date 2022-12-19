Log In
ISL

ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC v/s Kerala Blasters FC - Scores, Updates, Results

Chennaiyin FC take on Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. Get all your LIVE updates here.

KBFC celebrating their away win (Source:KBFC on twitter)
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-12-19T20:03:09+05:30

Chennaiyin FC will host Kerala Blasters FC in the much-anticipated southern derby. The home team are unbeaten against Kerala Blasters at the Marina Arena in the last nine years, which is an interesting statistic.

Ivan Vukomanovic's boys are cruising in the league with five straight wins; can they finally win at Chennaiyin FC's home? or will they be trampled under the weight of Marina Machans's attacking arsenal?

Get all of your updates right here.

Live Updates

2022-12-19 13:00:25
