ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC v/s Kerala Blasters FC - Scores, Updates, Results

Chennaiyin FC will host Kerala Blasters FC in the much-anticipated southern derby. The home team are unbeaten against Kerala Blasters at the Marina Arena in the last nine years, which is an interesting statistic.

Ivan Vukomanovic's boys are cruising in the league with five straight wins; can they finally win at Chennaiyin FC's home? or will they be trampled under the weight of Marina Machans's attacking arsenal?

Get all of your updates right here.