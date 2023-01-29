ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Kerala Blasters FC v/s Northeast United FC - Updates, Scores, Results

If Kerala Blasters FC defeats NorthEast United FC in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, they will have the chance to reclaim third position. With two games in hand, the Blasters are now in fourth place and a point behind FC Goa.

Kerala Blasters have lost both of their last two games. However, they have had four straight victories at home and have had excellent form. Blasters will be keen to take advantage of the home atmosphere. Northeast united won't be an easy task as they are also looking for a redemption.

Get all the LIVE updates here.

