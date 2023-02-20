ISL 2022-23 final to be held in Goa

The Indian Super League today announced Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa as the venue for the 2022-23 season final. Goa has been chosen for the marquee match due to the available training grounds and infrastructure for the teams.

Kolkata and Mumbai were also some of the venues doing the circles on the grapevine for the final's venue, but it was Goa which won the race.

This is the fourth Indian Super League final set to be hosted in Goa. The first one was back in 2015 which saw Chennaiyin FC beat FC Goa to lift the trophy. The last two finals were also hosted there as the entirety of the seasons were held in Goa due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This season of the Hero ISL has been an exciting one with the fight for the playoffs being closely contested amongst multiple teams.

After Matchweek 21, Mumbai City FC, who lifted the League Shield yesterday, Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, and Kerala Blasters FC have already qualified for the playoffs. Either of Odisha FC and FC Goa will complete the six teams going into the playoffs.

The Hero ISL playoffs will start from March 03 with the final being played on March 18, 2023.

(With inputs from ISL Media Team article)