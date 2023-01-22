ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: FC Goa 2 - 0 Kerala Blasters FC at half time- Updates, Scores, Results
Iker Guarrotxena and Noah Wail scored for Goa. Get all the LIVE updates here.
The top six race is heating up in the Hero Indian Super League. FC Goa sits on the sixth spot currently with 20 points from 14 games but that is not yet a comfortable lead.
Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC are just behind and are trying to catch up. The game is a must win for the Gaurs as they are winless in the last four games. Kerala Blasters were handed a heavy defeat against Mumbai City in their last game. Both the teams will be looking for a redemption and we are in for a treat.
Stay tuned for the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
- 22 Jan 2023 4:01 PM GMT
96' Sandeep is out !
Sandeep is out with an injury and KBFC are down to 10 players.
- 22 Jan 2023 3:49 PM GMT
84' Substitution KBFC !
Jeakson is replaced by Ayush Adhikari.
- 22 Jan 2023 3:46 PM GMT
80' Double change for Goa !
Sanson and Brandon are replaced by Saviour and Brison
- 22 Jan 2023 3:41 PM GMT
74' Triple Substitution KBFC !
Bryce, Jessel and Giannou are coming in for Dimitrios, Nishu and Sahal
- 22 Jan 2023 3:35 PM GMT
70' Substitution FC Goa !
Alvaro Vasquez is on for Iker Guarrotxena.
- 22 Jan 2023 3:33 PM GMT
69' GOAL FC Goa !
Redeem Tlang triples the lead for FC Goa.
FC Goa 3 - 1 KBFC
- 22 Jan 2023 3:32 PM GMT
66' Substitution KBFC
Nihal Sudeesh is on for Saurav Mandal