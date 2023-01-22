ISL 2022-23 LIVE: FC Goa 2 - 0 Kerala Blasters FC at half time- Updates, Scores, Results

The top six race is heating up in the Hero Indian Super League. FC Goa sits on the sixth spot currently with 20 points from 14 games but that is not yet a comfortable lead.

Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC are just behind and are trying to catch up. The game is a must win for the Gaurs as they are winless in the last four games. Kerala Blasters were handed a heavy defeat against Mumbai City in their last game. Both the teams will be looking for a redemption and we are in for a treat.



Stay tuned for the LIVE updates!