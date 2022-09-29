ISL 2022-23: Can Mumbai City FC repeat the 2020-21 season under Des Buckingham?

Des Buckingham's Mumbai City FC will attempt to move forward from their Durand Cup final defeat to Bengaluru FC and reassert their place in the ninth edition of the Indian Super League. The Islanders will compete for a playoff spot in the ISL 2022-23 season, which begins on October 7th.

Last season performance (5th)

Last season, Mumbai City FC finished fifth in the ISL table, merely missing out on a playoff spot to Kerala Blasters FC. Despite appearing to be a pale imitation of Mumbai City FC under Sergio Lobera, the Islanders did manage 31 points from nine victories and four draws in 20 games.

About the manager

Despite the management's faith in head coach Des Buckingham, the team underwent a complete re-evaluation, with the majority of their foreigners being released. The Englishman, on the other hand, justified his contract extension by leading the team to the Durand Cup finals, where they were defeated by Bengaluru FC.

Earlier, Buckingham led Mumbai City to their first AFC Champions League victory, becoming the first Indian team to do so, defeating Iraqi Premier League winners Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya 2-1 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

Transfers Roundup

Incoming: Vinit Rai , Lallianzuala Chhangte , Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Alberto Noguera, Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Bhaskar Roy, Gursimrat Singh Gill

Outgoing: Mohamad Rakip, Igor Angulo, Diego Maurício, Cássio Gabriel, Bradden Inman, Vikram Singh, Raynier Fernandes (loan), Pranjal Bhumij (loan), Valpuia (loan)

Strengths:

Des Buckingham's playing approach is comparable to that of Sergio Lobera. The majority of the team is familiar with this philosophy, which helps them adjust quickly to Buckingham's system.

Under Des Buckingham, the Indian young players have a great opportunity to prove their worth. Rahul Bheke and Biping Singh are prime examples.

The Islanders have one of the tournament's strongest midfields. From the experienced Ahmed Jahouh to speedster Apuia.

The lethal duo of Greg Stewart and Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Weaknesses:

Mumbai City FC's defence is likely their only weakness in a team that is teeming with strength and power. They have signed centre-back Rostyn Griffiths and skipper Mourtada Fall, but Rostyn Griffiths' lack of experience in India may work against him.

Squad:

(subject to change)

Goalkeepers- Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy

Defenders- Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Serigne Mourtada Fall

Midfielders- Huidrom Naocha Singh, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte,

Forwards- Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Jorge Pereyra Díaz

Best XI:







