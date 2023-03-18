ISL 2022-23: 5 young players who have impressed in their debut season

The 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season has seen multiple Indian youngsters get a chance to play in their respective positions. Playing alongside the national team players and seasoned internationals, here are the few youngsters who impressed this season:

Lalchungnunga (East Bengal)

The 21-year-old defender was playing for Sreenidi Deccan last season and was loaned to East Bengal for the 2022-23 ISL season. He was one of the best players in the 2021-22 I-League with 17 appearances for Sreenidi and made 19 appearances for East Bengal impressing everyone.

Recently, he penned a three-year long contract with the Red and Gold Brigade, which will surely be beneficial for the Kolkata-side's backline.

Parthib Gogoi (NorthEast United FC)

Despite North East United FC being the worst team in the league, Parthib Gogoi shone brightly.

Parthib Gogoi is just 19 years old and has been brilliant with his attacking threats and his relentless work rate for the club. He scored his first goal against the high-flying Mumbai City FC. In his inaugural season, the winger netted three goals and created one.

Be it the raw pace or the precision of his shots, Gogoi is surely one to look out for in the upcoming Super Cup.

Jiteshwor Singh (Chennaiyin FC)

After taking the I-League by storm for the past couple of seasons, Singh joined the Marina Machans ahead of the 2022-23 season. While he doesn't have the numbers to show his talent for in terms of goal contributions, the youngster's presence in the midfield does the work.

In 16 matches, he's created 11 chances and averaged a passing percentage of 76%. He did get an assist under his belt, but his work rate and vision is what makes him as asset for Indian football.

Ayush Adhikari (Kerala Blasters FC)



The 22-year-old Ayush is a midfielder from Delhi who played regularly for Kerala Blasters in the 2022-23 season. He made 17 appearances for the club, and in those 17 matches, he has made 50 tackles, 10 interceptions, 4 Assists and 6 blocks.

Adhikari had gotten selected for the U football program in Germany where he spent almost 4 years.

Namgyal Bhutia (Bengalauru FC)

Bengaluru FC had a stunning turnaround this season and will feature in the finals of ISL 2022-23. One of the youngsters to impress everyone in this campaign was Namgyal Bhatia.

Graduating from the reserve side of BFC, Namgyal made 10 appearances this season and will look for more playing time with the Super Cup coming.