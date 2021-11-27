Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan The Kolkata Derby
Live commentary of the Indian Super League match between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan.
It's the first double header of Indian Super League 2021-22 as SC East Bengal takes on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first Kolkata Derby of the season. Follow all the live action with us here.
Live Updates
- 27 Nov 2021 1:15 PM GMT
On the Bench
SCEB: Suvam Sen, Daniel Gomes, Adil Khan, Jackichand Singh,Hira Mondal Amarjit Kiyam, Semboi Haokip, Daniel Chima, Amir Dervisevic
ATKMB: Avilash Paul, David Willaims, Prabir Das, Ashutosh Mehta, Sumit Rathi, Sk. Sahil, Kiyan Nassiri, Engson Singh, Ravi Rana
- 27 Nov 2021 1:06 PM GMT
Line ups are in!!
SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya; Md. Rafique, Tomislav Mrcela, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce; Darren Sidoel, Joyner Laurenco, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu; Naorem Mahesh, Antonio Perosevic
ATK Mohun Bagan: Amarinder Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumas, Manvir Singh, Subhash Bose, Liston Colaco, Pritam Kotal, Roy। Krishna, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues
- 27 Nov 2021 12:50 PM GMT
The Stage is Set
This is the second time Tilak Maidan of Goa will be hosting the gallant Kolkata Derby instead of the iconic Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Kolkata.
#KolkataDerby #ISL #SCEastBengal #ATKMohunBagan
- 27 Nov 2021 12:23 PM GMT
Mohun Bagan have the edge recently!
Most recently, Mohun Bagan have had the edge in the Derby. Last season ATK Mohun Bagan defeated SC East Bengal in both home and away matches with an aggregate score of 5-1. The Red and Gold Brigade will surely try to take revenge of those matches and inflict first defeat on The Mariners in Indian Super League.
- 27 Nov 2021 12:17 PM GMT
The Historical Stats of the Derby
The Kolkata Derby is considered to be greatest derby in Indian and Asian Football and also one of the biggest derbies in the world. Both teams have faced each other 329 times in competitive matches. East Bengal have won it 122 times whereas Mohun Bagan have won 97 times and 112 matches have ended up in a draw.
- 27 Nov 2021 11:54 AM GMT
Stay tuned for live updates.