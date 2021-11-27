Kolkata Derby: What to expect and where to watch this high voltage ISL clash?

SC East Bengal started the season with a gritty 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC but they will be looking to register their first win against their arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the historic Kolkata Derby. Meanwhile, the Mariners thumped Kerala Blasters 4-2 in the curtain-raiser clash and will look to continue the winning run against the Red and Golds.

It will surely be a very feisty clash between two teams from Kolkata as the fans await to see a much more competitive clash, unlike last season. SC East Bengal does have the players to trouble ATK Mohun Bagan but it will be a real test for all their recruits from this season.

We at The Bridge highlight the things that we can expect from this iconic clash of two giants.

Amir Dervisevic to start against ATK Mohun Bagan?

SC East Bengal started slowly against Jamshedpur FC and they lacked control in the middle. The likes of Angoussana Wahengbam and Sourav das failed to provide that control and creativity in the midfield. Hence Manolo Diaz will be looking to bring in Amir Dervisevic in the mix.

The Slovenian midfielder came on in the second half and was decent against Jamshedpur FC. He can be the perfect midfield lynchpin for the Red and Golds. The former Maribor midfielder can also be the creative nucleus of the SC East Bengal side.

In the Kolkata Derby when the stakes are high, East Bengal will need a character like Dervisevic in the middle. He has plied his trade in top leagues and has a lot of experience. He understands the dynamics of the game and knows how to control the tempo of the game. His presence can really be a game-changing factor for Manolo Diaz's men in the big clash.









Tiri's absence a concern for the Mariners?



Probably the only chink in ATK Mohun Bagan's armour is their shaky defence. Tiri is still unavailable and Carl McHugh dropping down in defence has not helped the cause for the Mariners. The Irish versatile midfielder, who has played as a centre back before with aplomb, has struggled in a defensive role at ATKMB.

McHugh has failed to bring that composure usually seen in the backline due to Tiri's presence. The former Motherwell FC man has been slow to react to situations and has struggled in the air as well.

Despite all the problems Habas has no other option but to go with McHugh in the Kolkata Derby and that's where Manolo Diaz will look to capitalise on. The Red and Golds will feel that they have a chance especially against this ATKMB defence where there is a lack of understanding and coordination. The Red and Gold forwards will look to get behind the defence and look to create chances or draw fouls inside the final third.













Antonio Perosevic to lead the lines for SC East Bengal



Antonio Perosevic showed great skills along with amazing ball progression to win the man of the match in a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC. The Croatian forward will look to build on that performance as the SC East Bengal fans will hope that he makes a major mark in the iconic Kolkata Derby.

Perosevic has plied his trade in the top tier of Croatia, Hungary, and United Arab Emirates so he has an idea of how to hold his own in such high voltage clashes. The Croatian may not be a prolific goalscorer but his ability to create chances and bring other forwards in play makes him a very dangerous prospect for the Red and Golds. He has already shown glimpses of his talent against Jamshedpur and he will hope that he makes a decisive contribution for his team in the big derby.









A tighter contest than last season

SC East Bengal were outplayed in both the matches last season by a fair margin. They lost the first match 2-0 courtesy of goals from Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh. The second match saw the Mariners run riot defeating 3-1 where Roy Krishna, David Williams and Javi Hernandez were on target. The only goal that ATK Mohun Bagan conceded was an own goal from Tiri which mainly happened due to miscommunication.

East Bengal lacked in a lot of areas last season and it was sad to see this historic fixture turn into a one-sided affair. But this season things are different, the Red and Golds are a more balanced outfit with quality in every department of the pitch. Hence one can expect East Bengal to be a lot more competitive against ATK Mohun Bagan and that's how a Kolkata derby should be.

ATK Mohun Bagan talisman Roy Krishna was a handful for the East Bengal defenders last season as he scored two goals and also provided two assists in both the derbies. He played a defining role last season in his side's success in the derby and overall. Therefore Manolo Diaz's men should be very careful when they are lining up against the Fijian marksman.

Krishna relishes the big occasions and always tend to amplify his efforts in these games. Therefore he will be very difficult to contain this season. He has already found the back of the net in the first match from the spot after Kerala Blasters custodian Albino Gomez brought him down illegally. A lot will depend on East Bengal's defence and how they plan in nullifying Krishna's goalscoring prowess.

Possible Starting Lineups

SC East Bengal XI: Arindam Bhattacharya, Mohammed Rafique, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Hira Mondal, Angoussana Wahengbam, Amir Dervisevic, Sourav Das, Bikash Jairu, Antonio Perosevic, Jackichand Singh.

ATK Mohun Bagan XI: Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Subhashis Bose, Hugo Boumous, Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco.





Telecast

Watch the match 7:30 pm (IST) onwards on Star Sports Network, HotStar and JioTV