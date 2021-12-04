Football
ISL 2021-22 Live: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Updates, Score and Results
All live updates from Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC.
Former Champions Bengaluru FC take on Defending Champions Mumbai City FC in their fourth match of Indian Super League 2021-22 season at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa. Follow all live action here.
Live Updates
- 4 Dec 2021 4:54 PM GMT
- 4 Dec 2021 4:48 PM GMT
Half Time
It's all square at half time here. Bengaluru have been the better of the two teams. Both goals coming from set pieces but the biggest talking point would be another Sunil Chhetri's miss from penalty spot. Stay tuned for second half action.
BFC 1-1 MCFC
#BFCMCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball
- 4 Dec 2021 4:47 PM GMT
Stoppage Time
45+1 2 minutes added in the half. It's a free kick for Bengaluru in their own half.
BFC 1-1 MCFC
#BFCMCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball
- 4 Dec 2021 4:46 PM GMT
Save
44' Sunil Chhetri denied from the penalty spot once again. It's a Terrible pen from Bengaluru Captain as Nawaz saves it comfortably.
BFC 1-1 MCFC
#BFCMCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball
- 4 Dec 2021 4:44 PM GMT
Penaltyy
43' It's a messy foul from Mandar on Edmund. Bengaluru get a penalty.
BFC 1-1 MCFC
#BFCMCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball
- 4 Dec 2021 4:44 PM GMT
42' Nice curler by Cleiton from Corner but it's cleared.
BFC 1-1 MCFC
#BFCMCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball
- 4 Dec 2021 4:43 PM GMT
41' Ashique has plenty of space to run on the left, he tries to get into the box but Mourtada Fall makes a crucial block.
BFC 1-1 MCFC
#BFCMCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball
- 4 Dec 2021 4:40 PM GMT
39' Mumbai try to attack from left this time but it's a good defending from Roshen and Pratik.
BFC 1-1 MCFC
#BFCMCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball
- 4 Dec 2021 4:39 PM GMT
38' Sunil Chhetri looks very motivated today. Another foul from him, 2 on Apuia and now one on Vikram.
BFC 1-1 MCFC
#BFCMCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball
- 4 Dec 2021 4:38 PM GMT
37' Cleiton threatens the Mumbai goal once again but they clear it eventually.
BFC 1-1 MCFC
#BFCMCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball