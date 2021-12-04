Log In
Football

ISL 2021-22 Live: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Updates, Score and Results

All live updates from Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-04T22:24:48+05:30

Former Champions Bengaluru FC take on Defending Champions Mumbai City FC in their fourth match of Indian Super League 2021-22 season at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa. Follow all live action here.

Preview

Live Updates

  • 4 Dec 2021 4:54 PM GMT

  • 4 Dec 2021 4:48 PM GMT

    Half Time

    It's all square at half time here. Bengaluru have been the better of the two teams. Both goals coming from set pieces but the biggest talking point would be another Sunil Chhetri's miss from penalty spot. Stay tuned for second half action.

    BFC 1-1 MCFC

    #BFCMCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball

  • 4 Dec 2021 4:47 PM GMT

    Stoppage Time

    45+1 2 minutes added in the half. It's a free kick for Bengaluru in their own half.

    BFC 1-1 MCFC

    #BFCMCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball

  • 4 Dec 2021 4:46 PM GMT

    Save

    44' Sunil Chhetri denied from the penalty spot once again. It's a Terrible pen from Bengaluru Captain as Nawaz saves it comfortably.

    BFC 1-1 MCFC

    #BFCMCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball

  • 4 Dec 2021 4:44 PM GMT

    Penaltyy

    43' It's a messy foul from Mandar on Edmund. Bengaluru get a penalty.

    BFC 1-1 MCFC

    #BFCMCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball

  • 4 Dec 2021 4:44 PM GMT

    42' Nice curler by Cleiton from Corner but it's cleared.

    BFC 1-1 MCFC

    #BFCMCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball

  • 4 Dec 2021 4:43 PM GMT

    41' Ashique has plenty of space to run on the left, he tries to get into the box but Mourtada Fall makes a crucial block.

    BFC 1-1 MCFC

    #BFCMCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball

  • 4 Dec 2021 4:40 PM GMT

    39' Mumbai try to attack from left this time but it's a good defending from Roshen and Pratik.

    BFC 1-1 MCFC

    #BFCMCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball

  • 4 Dec 2021 4:39 PM GMT

    38' Sunil Chhetri looks very motivated today. Another foul from him, 2 on Apuia and now one on Vikram.

    BFC 1-1 MCFC

    #BFCMCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball

  • 4 Dec 2021 4:38 PM GMT

    37' Cleiton threatens the Mumbai goal once again but they clear it eventually.

    BFC 1-1 MCFC

    #BFCMCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball

Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC Mumbai City FC Indian Super League 
