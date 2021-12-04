ISL
Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: 5 Things to Expect from the ISL Match
Former ISL Champions Bengaluru FC take on defending champions Mumbai City FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa.
Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC are in the opposite half of the Indian Super League 2021-22 table right now but things could quickly change as both teams meet today at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa. If The Blues manage to beat the Islanders then they will leapfrog them on their way to the top.
But it will be a daunting task for the men in blue as defending champions will be riding high on confidence after their 5-1 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan in the last match while Bengaluru haven't been able to win their last two games.
Bengaluru's biggest inspiration should come from Hyderabad FC as the Nizam outfit is the only team to defeat Mumbai City FC in the last 10 ISL games. Apart from this, there's plenty of things that might happen in the match. Let's take a look at five of them.
Mumbai City FC's onslaught to continue
Mumbai City FC under Des Buckingham have shown that they are not a side that backs down to defend. They have adopted an all-out attacking style and their constant pressing after losing the ball makes it very difficult for their opponent to gain control of the game. So, we will get to see such an attacking style of play once again from Mumbai in this match.
Return of Jayesh Rane
Bengaluru FC suffered a huge blow in-game against Odisha when they lost their star Midfielder Jayesh Rane in the middle of the match due to injury. Rane didn't play against Kerala Blasters either but now he is fit and back in training. Bengaluru FC fans would certainly be hoping for him to get some minutes on the pitch and provide some much-needed calmness in the midfield.
Battle of star strikers
In this match, we will get to see some of the top forwards in ISL. Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva and Igor Angulo, all would be on the pitch. While Angulo has scored three goals till now this season, Cleiton has one goal and one assist to his name. Chhetri hasn't opened his account yet but there won't be a better opportunity for the Indian Captain to get back in form. It will be interesting to see who among them turns out to be the game-changer of the match.
Change in Bengaluru FC's game plan
In his pre-match press conference, Bengaluru's head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli hinted that there will be a different approach to the game against Mumbai City FC. In the last three games, Bengaluru's main goal has been to keep possession of the ball but this could change against Mumbai and they could play more on the counters. Let's see how it works out for Bengaluru FC.