ISL 2020-21
ISL 2020-21 Final: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - LIVE Blog, Updates, Score
Get LIVE updates of the ISL Final between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan right here.
It's here. Five months of gruelling Indian Super League (ISL) action crescendos tonight with Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City squaring off against ATK Mohun Bagan in the final. In what is going to be a battle of attrition, both managers will be looking at their respective big name players to get the job done one last time. Catch all the real-time updates right here with The Bridge's LIVE BLOG.
Live Updates
- 13 March 2021 4:09 PM GMT
Signing Off
Wrapping up the ISL season here at The Bridge! See you again next season. Let's Football!
- 13 March 2021 4:07 PM GMT
Amey Ranawade
The Bridge wishes Amey Ranwade a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Champ!
- 13 March 2021 4:05 PM GMT
Bipin Singh stepping up
Happy to see an Indian score the all important goal to seal the deal for MCFC.
- 13 March 2021 4:02 PM GMT
FINAL WHISTLE - MCFC CHAMPIONS
2020-2021 ISL Champions - Mumbai City FC
- 13 March 2021 4:01 PM GMT
Substitution for ATKMB
90 + 3' - Marcelinho in for Javier Hernandez
- 13 March 2021 3:59 PM GMT
Into added time
90 + 2' - Last few moments left for ATKMB to secure an equaliser
- 13 March 2021 3:58 PM GMT
GOAL !!!!! Bipin Singh
90' - MCFC have certainly sealed the title thanks to a costly mistake by the ATKMB keeper Arindam.
- 13 March 2021 3:52 PM GMT
Into the final 5 minutes
86' - Can either of the teams steal a winner?
- 13 March 2021 3:51 PM GMT
Substitution for MCFC
84' - Goddard in for Hugo
- 13 March 2021 3:50 PM GMT
