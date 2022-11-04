ISL
ISL: Iranian player sent off after show of solidarity for women
Chennaiyin FC were reduced to 10 men during their 1-0 win over East Bengal after Vafa Hakhamaneshi was given a second yellow card for 'removing his jersey' to show a message in support of the women protesting for their rights in Iran.
Chennaiyin FC defeated East Bengal 1-0 in a heated contest in the Indian Super League (ISL) match on Friday, a match in which both sides saw red cards.
For the Marina Machans, it was defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi who was sent off just after scoring the only goal in the match in the 69th minute.
The Iranian footballer received a second yellow card for his celebration after scoring and removing his shirt and showing a message. The card and the ejection was unfortunate as the message displayed on the player's shirt was an important one.
It was in solidarity of the women in his home country Iran and the protests ongoing nation wide. 'Women, Life, Freedom' read the message on the shirt. The significance of these words is that the same slogan that has been adopted across Iran.
This was chanted during Mahsa Amini's funeral, the woman who was allegedly killed by the country's religious morality police for not wearing the hijab, in accordance with the government's guidelines.
However, there was conjecture around whether the defender actually removed his shirt. Support poured in in support of the player and his decision to show solidarity for Iranian women.
Chennaiyin held on to their one-goal lead despite the sending off and are now 5th on the points table.