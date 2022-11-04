ISL: Iranian player sent off after show of solidarity for women

Chennaiyin FC defeated East Bengal 1-0 in a heated contest in the Indian Super League (ISL) match on Friday, a match in which both sides saw red cards.

For the Marina Machans, it was defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi who was sent off just after scoring the only goal in the match in the 69th minute.

The Iranian footballer received a second yellow card for his celebration after scoring and removing his shirt and showing a message. The card and the ejection was unfortunate as the message displayed on the player's shirt was an important one.

It was in solidarity of the women in his home country Iran and the protests ongoing nation wide. 'Women, Life, Freedom' read the message on the shirt. The significance of these words is that the same slogan that has been adopted across Iran.

This was chanted during Mahsa Amini's funeral, the woman who was allegedly killed by the country's religious morality police for not wearing the hijab, in accordance with the government's guidelines.

Why is Vafa sent off? He did not remove his t-shirt?



Was it a yellow for the message?#ISL — Shrivathsan S (@Shrivathsan1437) November 4, 2022

However, there was conjecture around whether the defender actually removed his shirt. Support poured in in support of the player and his decision to show solidarity for Iranian women.

Yo Vafa as a fellow Persian I support you brother!! Way to support the women in Iran! BS for you to have been sent off!!! The Message was so important — Rohan (@RohanSharma915) November 4, 2022

Chennaiyin held on to their one-goal lead despite the sending off and are now 5th on the points table.