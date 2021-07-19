ISL: Odisha FC set to sign FC Goa striker Igor Angulo

After signing Victor Mongil, Javi Hernandez, Odisha FC are all set to sign Indian Super League's golden boot winner Igor Angulo. The Times of India was the first to report this transfer move.

The 37-year-old Spanish striker was an integral part of the FC Goa squad that reached the playoffs in the last ISL season. He was the top scorer of the league with 14 goals and made 21 appearances for the team. On the other hand, Odisha FC finished at the bottom of the league with only two victories and had a season to forget. The team is going for a total rebuild, with their new coach will be the first to be announced by the team, followed by the new signings. The team has already roped in former ATK-Mohun Bagan players Victor Mongil and Javi Garica and are close to signing Igor Angulo to lead their line.

As per reports close to the Bridge, Igor Angulo will be the highest-paid player at Odisha. The club will most likely complete the signing by the weekend. Igor had offers from multiple Indian Super League clubs, but the club's project tempted him to join the Juggernauts.

Odisha FC have roped in many players that have been key players for the previous ISL clubs they have played for and are also ready to add many young players to their arsenal. The club will be aiming to fight for the playoffs and hoping that they have a season to remember.

Igor started the season very well for the Gaurs, but there were rumors of issues with the team mid-season. He was even left out of the team's AFC Champions League squad.

Odisha will also see the departure of many players from their squad that played the last ISL season, and they will be hoping that the new coach and the new players change the club's fortunes by helping them qualify for the playoffs.