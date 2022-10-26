ISL 2022 23: Hyderabad FC remains on top- Match Week 3 Highlights

Week three of ISL-9 witnessed Shield winners Jamshedpur FC back in action while the Gaurs registered back-to-back wins to go second on the table with a game in hand. Goals were not galore but there was no lack in action either in the third week as there were nail-biting finishes and dramatic come-backs.

MATCH 11: NORTHEAST UNITED FC vs EAST BENGAL FC (1-3)



East Bengal FC recorded their first ever points of the season when they encountered the Highlanders at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. It was a convincing win for the Red and Gold Brigadiers as they dominated Northeast at every part of the pitch.

There seemed to be a clear purpose in their football going forward, which was lacking in the initial matches. Cleiton Silva, Charalambos Kyriakou and Jordan O'Doherty found themselves in the score sheet for East Bengal as they put three goals past the Northeast defence.

The goal from Matt Derbyshire at injury time in the second half was more like a consolation for the Highlanders as the match finished three goals to one in favor of the away side.

MATCH 12: CHENNAIYIN FC vs FC GOA (0-2)



A rather evenly contested match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium saw a more clinical FC Goa side walk away with the vital three points. It was end to end stuff throughout the game as there were plenty of chances created at both ends of the pitch.

Redeem Tlang found the back of the net ten minutes into the game to power the Gaurs to an early lead. Chennaiyin kept knocking at the FC Goa defence as they threatened the Gaurs with clear goal scoring opportunities.

Dheeraj Singh who had to forcefully retire at the hour mark owing to a clatter with an opposition player was vital in keeping the clean sheet as he pulled off tremendous saves during the first half. It looked like anybody's game even during the latter stages but Noah Sadaoui sealed things for Goa at injury time as he capitalized on a mistake from CFC defender Narayan Das.

MATCH 13: MUMBAI CITY FC vs JAMSHEDPUR FC (1-1)



The double header on Saturday kick started with the Islanders taking on Jamshedpur at the Mumbai Football Arena. Mumbai City looked promising in the initial minutes of the game and secured a goal through Lallianzuala Chhangte as a result of their efforts.

The joy from taking an early lead was cut short for the Islanders as the Red Miners replied immediately when Chima Chukwu found the back of the net from a header. The intensity gradually declined as the game progressed and it appeared as if both teams were content with sharing the points.

Things ended in stalemate at the full-time whistle. Mumbai City dropped down to fourth as Jamshedpur still languishes at tenth position in the table with just a single point after week three.

MATCH 14: HYDERABAD FC vs BENGALURU FC (1-0)



It was a rather scrappy encounter when the ISL winners locked horns with the Durand Cup winners at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. The Nizams were clearly the better side as they created finer chances than Bengaluru.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu kept the Blues well in the game as he kept on producing crucial saves, but the Indian international had to finally bow down to a header from Bartholomew Ogbeche at the 83rd minute.

The Nigerian steered the ball from a corner to the back of the net and Sandhu was helpless as the header was from close range. Laxmikant Kattimani registered successive clean sheets for the Nizams and it ensured that Hyderabad FC go top of the table at the end of match week three.

MATCH 15: ODISHA FC vs KERALA BLASTERS FC (2-1)



The Blasters faced the Juggernauts for their first away match of the season. Odisha FC looked promising straight from the kick off as they were organized at the back and kept finding pockets in the attacking third. Even though the Juggernauts had dominated proceedings, it was Kerala Blasters who had something to manifest at half time.

A well taken corner from the Blasters was finished off by Harmanjot Khabra at the far post as he punched in a header from close range. Odisha FC came even stronger in the second half and they finally got rewarded for their persistence as Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored to make things level heading into the hour mark.

It was an inspired substitution indeed from Josep Gombau when he replaced Diego Mauricio with Pedro Martin. The 30-year-old Spanish found the winning goal for the Juggernauts in the dying stages of the match. The win meant Odisha FC climb up to third position in the table.