Hyderabad FC's Ogbeche becomes first-ever ISL player to feature in FIFA Team of the Season

Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche, the all-time top scorer of the Indian Super League (ISL) has found his place in the EA Sports FIFA 22 Team of the Season in the Rest of the World category. Therefore, he becomes the first-ever ISL player to feature in a Team of the Season (TOTS).



Bartholomew Ogbeche, who has played for three clubs before Hyderabad FC — NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City — has featured in 77 matches of the ISL, scoring 53 goals.



The 37-yer-old has confirmed that he will extend his stay in the club which was crowned the ISL champions in 2021-22. Having missed out on a technicality in 2019-20, Ogbeche was the golden boot winner in ISL 2021-22. The Nigerian forward scored 18 goals in 20 matches that played an integral role in taking the Nizams to the final and eventually the ISL title. he also equalled Ferran Corominas' haul of 18 goals from the 2017-18 campaign as the highest number of goals scored by a player in a single ISL season.