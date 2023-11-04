ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC shares spoils with Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC produced a remarkable comeback to secure a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC in an intense clash at the Gachibowli Stadium, on Saturday.

Hyderabad FC took the lead in the 35th minute, courtesy of a goal by Mohammed Yasir. Despite being known for his limited goal-scoring prowess, Yasir exhibited striker-like skills when he controlled a long pass from Oswaldo Alanís and expertly slotted the ball past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Outmaneuvering his marker, Slavko Damjanovic, Yasir showcased fine footwork to put Hyderabad in the lead.

Bengaluru's response came with the introduction of Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez, who had played a pivotal role in their previous comeback against East Bengal. Although Hernandez didn't directly contribute to a goal this time, he initiated the attack that dismantled Hyderabad's defense in a matter of seconds. His precise pass found the charging Halicharan Narzary on the left flank, who then set up Ryan Williams for the equalizer in the 58th minute.

Ryan Williams, the Australian international, finished the move to the relief of Simon Grayson on the touchline. Bengaluru displayed some brilliant passages of play following the equalizer, with Suresh Singh Wangjam and Sunil Chhetri coming close to finding a winning goal. Both teams ended the match with four shots on target, converting one each to share the spoils in this hard-fought encounter.

Looking ahead, Bengaluru FC will face NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on November 26, while Hyderabad FC will take on Punjab FC in New Delhi on November 7.

Hyderabad FC 1 (Mohammad Yasir 35’) – 1 (Ryan Williams 58’) Bengaluru FC