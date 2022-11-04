Hope ISL and federation close their eyes and switch on heads: Thomas Brdaric on Vafa red card

Vafa Hakhamaneshi's second-half strike proved to be enough as Chennaiyin FC edged past East Bengal 1-0 in a Hero ISL match at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Friday. However, the Iranian saw his second yellow card of the match in the very next minute and was sent off because of his celebrations.

The celebration consisted of the defender displaying a message on his shirt after pulling his jersey over his head. Moreover, the message was in solidarity of Iranian women and the protests going around in his home country.

In the post-match press conference, head coach Thomas Brdaric supported his player's gesture and hoped that the officials will take the decision to tolerate it. "It's very disappointing that the the red card was given. The message was for his own country and the world. i hope the ISL and federation close both their eyes and switch on their heads to tolerate this situation," the German said post their win.

While it remains to be see whether the coach's words reaps any action from the league, support for the player poured in on social media.