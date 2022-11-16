Hira Mondal in talks to make East Bengal comeback

Hira Mondal is in initial talks with his former club East Bengal FC to make a comeback. A source close to the development confirmed that he has already left the Bengaluru FC squad owing to a lack in game time. Apart from East Bengal, NorthEast United FC are also interested in securing his services.



The 26-year-old started his football career for Peerless FC. After that, he went on to play for East Bengal FC and Mohammedan FC. In 2021, he was an important member of the East Bengal FC ISL squad. This season he joined Bengaluru FC and played four matches for them in Durand Cup. However, he didn't make a single appearance in the ISL for the Blues.



Hira Mondal mainly plays as a Left back. Apart from that, he is also capable of playing as a Right Back and Central defender.

Bengaluru FC is currently in very poor form in the league. They are currently in the 9th position with four points from five matches. In their fixture, they were beaten by East Bengal FC. Hira Mondal was a good backup option for them in the left-back position.

Now it will be interesting to see whether they will rope in someone to replace him during the January transfer window. Apart from the Kolkata and Northeast sides, two other ISL clubs are also interested in Mondal.

