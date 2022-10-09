'Have appealed ISL to overturn decision,' says NEUFC head coach Marco Balbul

It was a dramatic end to the match which saw Bengaluru FC eke out a 1-0 win against a commendable NorthEast United FC on Saturday. In the added time, NEUFC defender Jon Gaztanaga scored a worldie, but his strike was disallowed on the account of an obstruction in the field.

The commentators and fans alike still don't know whether it was in fact an obstruction or a supposed offside. While the Highlanders were surrounding the referee and trying to plead their case, head coach Marco Balbul came charging on the pitch to confront the official. In this process, the Israeli tactician was shown a red card.

On Sunday, Balbul took out a statement where he congratulated Bengaluru as well as his own team. Moreover, he said that they have appealed to the federation and are waiting for the decisions to be overturned.

"...but a poor decision from the referees cost us one crucial point," Marco Balbul said a day after the their defeat to the Blues.



