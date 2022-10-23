'We are very happy to be back home' - Odisha FC head coach Josep Gombau

Despite the home advantage, Gombau is well aware of the team they are going to face tomorrow but he is confident of his team. "We face a good team in Kerala Blasters, but I am confident about how we play and our brand of football. We want to be confident on the ball and in our actions and I am sure that the fans will get behind us in difficult moments," he said.

Amrinder Singh is one of the most senior players in the squad and he reassures them about his responsibility. "I am trying my best to help the younger players, as I feel responsible for the same. We have an exciting team and I believe we can achieve special things if we are fight till the end as we did against Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC."

Apart from Michael Soosairaj, Gombau has all his players available for selection for the match against the Yellow Army.

Ivan Vukomanovic is not worried about playing away from home and their huge fan army. He said, "Playing away games? That's part of football. You've to deal with that. We are glad that we are one of the clubs with this kind of fan support. We are grateful for it. The football we play is for fans, they deserve to see that."

Ivan Vukomanovic was asked about changing his team's attacking philosophy after the last defeat. He was quick to nullify such thoughts "This is how we like to play. We want to enjoy it we want to see our boys enjoying it on the field and training. We want to continue like that. We have to go out of our comfort zone as that's the way you become better in the life of football, both individually and collectively as a team."

Puitea was delighted to talk about his partnership with Jeakson Singh. "Jeakson is one of the best midfielders in India so it is easy for me to play with him and manage the team. But it's not just about me or him, it is about the team. We are enjoying football every minute we play."