ISL: Gyamar Nikum signs 5-year-deal with Mumbai City FC

Rajasthan United FC youngster Gyamar Nikum has penned a lucrative deal with current Indian Super League table-toppers Mumbai City FC. According to sources close to the I-League outfit, the deal is set to run a duration of five years.

The Arunachal Pradesh local burst onto the scene after his impressive outings in the 2022 Durand Cup, which included his injury-time winner against heavy-weights ATK Mohin Bagan in the group stage of the cup competition.

Since then, eyes of clubs as well as Indian football fans have been on the talented youngster. In the ongoing January transfer window, rumours popped up surrounding Nikum's transfer and how a couple of ISL clubs were in the running to get his signature.

Ultimately, it was Mumbai City who tabled the most attractive offer and snapped up the player. While the fee remains undisclosed, it is reported to be a record-transfer amount for an 18-year-old.

Moreover, the City Football Group, the parent company which owns the ISL side, has other abroad clubs like Manchester City, New York City, Melbourne City, and others. Signing a contract with Mumbai means that the Indian will have an opportunity to go abroad and ply his trade as well.

Right now, Rajasthan United stand sixth in the I-League table, while Mumbai City remain atop the ISL table, unbeaten for 15 games straight.