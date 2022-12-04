Getting the injured players back will make a big difference - Aidy Boothroyd

Kerala Blasters FC will face Jamshedpur FC on November 4th, Sunday at the JRD Tata stadium in Jamshedpur. The men of steel are having a difficult time having only won a single game out of seven they played so far. Even so, Ivan Vukomanovic does not believe that Jamshedpur FC's recent form will give them any sort of advantage.

"In this league anybody can beat anybody this is why this league is so interesting. I think that our tomorrow's opponent is very strong team. Every team in this league gets kind of bad momentum during one season," said the KBFC head coach.

Vukomanovic also stated that they have no injury concerns and have gathered the strongest team possible and that his experience in Jamshedpur has been excellent, but that they had to change two flights to reach the venue.

Jamshedpur FC have lost four consecutive games, while Kerala Blasters have won three in a row. Aidy Boothroyd acknowledged that they must improve quickly based on the form chart.

"As far as we're concerned there are reasons for the position that we find ourselves in if we can get our injured players back as soon as possible. That would certainly make a big difference I think. But in the meantime, whilst we are still able, I think, to catch the pack I don't think we're out of it," he said.

The defending champions had one of the best defensive records last year but have only kept one clean sheet this season.

Boothroyd said, "When you look at last years back four with Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley and TP Rehenesh behind him. That was a consistent back four, back five if you like. Unfortunately, we've had to make a couple of changes due to injuries."

He also assured that he wants to reward the supporters with some wins for the loyalty and freshening up the squad in the January might be the way forward.