ISL: Odisha FC loan George D'Souza to FC Bengaluru United

Bhubaneswar; 12th July 2021: Odisha FC and FC Bengaluru United have agreed to a loan deal which will see George D'Souza representing Bengaluru United in the upcoming I-League qualifiers.

George commented, "As I get ready to start a new journey for Bengaluru United, I want to thank Odisha FC. I am grateful to the club and OFC management for all the support in the previous season and I am looking forward to doing well in the upcoming days for Bengaluru United as I want to help them achieve their aim by qualifying for the I-League."

George D'Souza started his professional career in 2016 with the Goan club Sporting Clube de Goa. Being a native of Goa, this helped thrust George into the limelight as he represented the club in the Goa Professional League churning out a string of impressive performances.

The left-back featured in 20 games for the team and scored four goals and provided three assists in the process. After his impressive performances for Sporting, Odisha FC came calling. He signed for the ISL club ahead of the 2020-21 season.

All of us at Odisha FC would like to wish George the very best for his loan stint.