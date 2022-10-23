Forward Sylvester Igboun leaves NorthEast United FC

Only after being in the club for about 10 days, Sylvester Igboun has reportedly left NorthEast United FC. The Nigerian's arrival was officially announced on the club's twitter handle on 12th October.

The Highlanders fans saw a glimpse of the player's skills when he came on against East Bengal where NEUFC lost 3-1 to the Kolkata-based side. However, things weren't to Igboun's liking which prompted his decision to leave the outfit.

According to sources close to the club, Sylvester wasn't particularly happy with the city, the facilities and other factors in general. This will be a huge blow to the Highlanders as they will be left with just five foreign players.

So far in the season, the Marco Balbul led side has lost all three games, namely those against Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC, and East Bengal. They are currently placed at the bottom of the table in 11th position.