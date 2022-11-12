Food poisoning at the Kerala Blasters camp

Ivan Vukomanovic, head coach of Kerala Blasters FC left the pitch before the final whistle and was seen standing inside the tunnel with his arms crossed during the game against Northeast United FC. This sparked multiple speculations among the fans of the Kochi based club.

Ivan cleared the rumors and clarified what happened. "To be honest, before the game and day of the game, couple of players and I got food poisoning. I was suffering day before the game and day of the game. I had to go to the toilet. After the third goal it was 95th minute or something, I told the staff that I had to go inside," the coach laughed.

Dimitrios Diamantakos also had the same problem and that is why he was taken off. The player, according to the coach, is doing fine now.

Kerala Blasters face FC Goa on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. The Gaurs are the lesser of the two teams, at least the numbers says so. They have played against each other 16 times with the Yellow Army only winning three out of them and losing nine, the last win coming under Steve Coppel back in 2016.

Ivan Vukomanovic says tomorrow's game will be more of a mentality battle. "Tomorrow's game will be more of a character game where both teams will have to control their emotions in certain moments of the game," he said.

Carlos Pena also mentioned that tomorrow's game will be the toughest of all. "The games against Kerala Blasters are going to be the toughest of all we played so far, we will face it that way. I think both teams play similar way, the percentage of possession might be different. We face a very good team that plays with intensity and in a good stadium but we are fearless, we have the confidence."