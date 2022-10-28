First-half performance costs Kerala Blasters, profits Mumbai City FC

Kerala Blasters faced defeat for the third time in a row, this time at the hands of visitors Mumbai City FC in their 0-2 loss on Friday, in Kochi. While football is usually a game of two halves, this one was pretty much decided in the first. Both coaches agree.

"As a coach, it makes me unhappy and frustrated because if I'm using my energy to repeat the basics, they have to be there. The difference between the first and second half makes me wonder that why can't we start like that. If you don't have the basic desire to be brave, you can't win games. Seeing that first half, we didn't deserve to win," said a distressed Ivan Vukomanovic, head coach of Kerala Blasters.

On the other hand, a smiling Des Buckingham, head coach of Mumbai City FC addressed the media post his team's win. "The first half was possibly the best football we have played since I've been here, with or without the ball. We expected Kerala to come back stronger but I'm extremely happy to come to Kochi and get three points and a clean sheet," he signed off.

After this win, Mumbai City are unbeaten in their four matches played, which includes two wins and two draws while Kerala Blasters have lost three out of their four outings. The Islanders sit at second place, while the Yellow Army are barely holding on to ninth.











