ISL: Bengaluru FC files complaint after firecracker saga in final against Mohun Bagan SG

Bengaluru FC have filed an official complaint with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) after a firecracker was hurled into their direction following the conclusion of their 2024-25 Indian Super League final against Mohun Bagan Super Giant last week.

The firecracker reportedly landed in between the Bengaluru FC supporters in the away stand of the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. It injured multiple individuals, with one even requiring medical attention.

The club's owner Parth Jindal was also present at the site and suffered 'burns and bruises' due to the incident. He had then taken to social media to express his frustration.

"Have just been hit with a firecracker at the stadium while I'm cheering for my boys. Is this the security we can expect in an ISL final in Kolkata?" Jindal had posted.

Now, the club has registered an formal complaint, asking them to address the matter.

"The club has lodged a formal complaint with the AIFF and the FSDL and is working closely with the Federation and the League to ensure that the incident is addressed and dealt with in a manner that sets a precedent for fan safety norms in the stadiums," Bengaluru FC said in a statement.

"Such actions not only endanger lives but go against the very spirit of our beautiful game. Stadiums should be a safe place - now and always. Such acts have no place in football, or anywhere," it further added.







