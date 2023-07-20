FC Goa completes the signing of Victor Rodriguez

FC Goa announced the arrival of Spanish attacking midfielder Victor Rodriguez as the fourth new foreign signing for the Gaurs this summer.

The 33-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year-long contract with the Club, which will see him don the iconic orange shirt for the entirety of the upcoming 2023-24 season.



Rodriguez follows the footsteps of Odei Onaindia, who has also joined the Men in Orange after a previous stint in Indian football.

The midfielder joined Odisha FC ahead of last season and lifted the Hero Super Cup with the Juggernauts before shifting base to Goa.

Victor Rodriguez himself is thrilled about joining FC Goa and embarking on this new chapter in his career. “I’m excited about what’s in store here at FC Goa. I’ve only heard good things about the Club and the structure that they follow, and I’m looking to continue enjoying playing football in a nice atmosphere,” he said after signing on the dotted line.

We caught a 𝐁𝐈𝐆 one 👀🎣 pic.twitter.com/Ah7v7gnAr2 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) July 20, 2023

“I can’t wait to start working with Manolo Marquez, our Coach. We’ve worked together before, and I know all about his contributions to football in India and Spain. I hope I can return that trust that he has given me,” the footballer added.



Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football, also commented on the new signing, saying, “We’re very pleased to get Victor on board. He’s a player who comes with some big game experience and quality. He has played at the highest level in Spain for a long time, before moving to the MLS. He has picked up silverware throughout his career and it was the case last year too, where he was outstanding in the Super Cup.”

“His creative spark, ability to unlock defenses, and overall play between the lines will be a huge asset to us and we look forward to him doing all that in the orange of FC Goa.”

A quality addition to the midfield department

Renowned for his technical prowess and creative flair on the field, Victor Rodriguez brings a wealth of experience and skill to FC Goa’s midfield. The 33-year-old has made over 350 club appearances, 143 of which happened in La Liga alone with Real Zaragoza, Elche CF, Getafe CF, and Sporting de Gijón.

A native of Barcelona, Rodriguez joined La Masia, FC Barcelona’s academy in 2001 and shared the dressing room with the likes of Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, and Cesc Fabregas among others. He rose through the ranks and Barca and eventually played for their U19 side, which was then followed by stints at Badalona CF under Manolo Marquez and UE Vilajuïga.

Zaragoza gave him his first big break in the 2012-13 season when he made his debut for them in La Liga in a 3-1 win over RCD Espanyol.

Ahead of the 2017-18 season, Rodriguez moved abroad for the first time in his career, eventually making 53 appearances for Seattle Sounders in Major League Soccer (MLS), the MLS Cup Playoffs, and the US Open Cup across nearly three seasons. Last summer, he arrived at Indian shores for the first time when he signed with Odisha FC.

With Victor Rodriguez leading the pack, Odisha lifted their first major silverware in April this year, when they won the Super Cup. The midfielder registered two goals and two assists in the competition, before bidding adieu to the Juggernauts and joining the Gaurs.