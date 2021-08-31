ISL: FC Goa sign Dylan Fox from Northeast United FC

The Gaurs have completed the signings of Australian central defender Dylan Fox, ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season. Dylan completes the foreign contingent for FC Goa, who already have Airam Cabrera, Ivan Gonzalez, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera and Jorge Oritz.

The 27-year-old center back has experience of playing in Australian clubs like Sutherland Sharks, Wellington Phoenix, Central Coast Mariners, while he also played for South Korean club FC Anyang. Last year he was signed by Northeast United FC, and he played an important role in the club's journey to the playoffs. He made 21 appearances for the Highlanders last year, and helped them reach the playoffs.

Dylan Fox is a defenders who does not like giving space to the strikers, and is very good in winning aerial duels. His addition to FC Goa's defense will help the team's backline become more solid, and help them compete for that missing piece of silverware this season.

Last season FC Goa finished fourth in the league, just behind Northeast United FC, and lost out to eventual winners Mumbai City FC on penalties in the playoffs. Juan Fernando's men after their heartbreak in the ISL playoffs, surprised everyone with their performances in the AFC Champions League. They finished third in the group with three draws, and became the first Indian team to earn a point in the AFC Champions League.

The club has retained their core players, and have strengthened their squad with the signings of Dylan Fox, and Airam Cabrera in a bid to fight for the Indian Super League Trophy. The club has previously won the Indian Super Cup, and in 2020 they became the first team to win the Hero ISL Shield. The club has played three ISL finals but is yet to win the trophy once.

Dylan will be paired with Ivan Gonzalez in the heart of FC Goa's defense, and will be eying to help FC Goa win their first ISL crown.