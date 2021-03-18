FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando contracts Covid-19

FC Goa Head Coach Juan Ferrando has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines, the Indian Super League(ISL) outfit has confirmed.



The club, in its press release, has said that it 'will continue to monitor the situation and provide all the necessary support'.

The release further reads, "FC Goa is and will continue to follow all protocols relating to COVID-19. Testing continues to be done with rigour for the entire team. The rest of the players and staff have all tested negative. The club urges anyone who came in contact with Ferrando in the past few days to get themselves tested and take necessary precautions."

We wish the Gaurs gaffer a swift recovery even as the side gears up for the AFC Champions League which is due to start next month.