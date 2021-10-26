ISL: FC Goa all set to play pre-season friendly against Bengaluru FC

FC Goa is all set to compete against Bengaluru FC in a pre-season friendly ahead of the Indian Super League on November 6. The latest Durand Cup champions have previously played a friendly against I-League Champions Gokulam Kerala FC which ended in a goalless draw. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC started off their preseason games with a 2-3 loss against Chennaiyin FC.





This match is going to be the second friendly encounter for both sides. As the teams prepare for the ISL in a bio bubble at Goa. FC Goa was initially scheduled to play two friendlies against Kerala Blasters FC and SC East Bengal. But earlier this week both the games were canceled.

And another! ⚡ The Blues have added a pre-season friendly against FC Goa to their calendar, in preparation for the 2021-22 Indian Super League season. ✅ #WeAreBFC #ComeTogether #FCGBFC pic.twitter.com/6ViBopeC6E — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 26, 2021

Both the Gaurs and the Blues have faced each other recently in the Durand Cup semi-finals where the former bagged home a narrow 7-6 win after a sudden-death tie-breaker.



FC Goa's young prospect Muhammed Nemil will miss out on the friendly due to the injury that he took up in the harsh encounter against Gokulam. Spanish winger Jorge Ortiz is also expected to be excluded from the playing squad against the Blues. As he still recovers from the injury that he picked up during the Durand Cup. The match is expected to be a good test for both the clubs as they aspire to get back in shape ahead of the new season.