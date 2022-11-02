FC Goa in numbers ahead of Jamshedpur FC clash

FC Goa will look to get back to winning ways in their first home of the season as they welcome defending Shield champions Jamshedpur FC to their backyard. The Gaurs go into this on the back of a defeat to Hyderabad, but six points from the first nine also represents their best start to the season since 2017-18.



Currently positioned fifth in the standings, a win over Jamshedpur FC will propel Pena's boys to second place. In a league that becomes increasingly competitive with each gameweek, early wins are important for the side to keep playoff hopes alive.



Here are 10 things to know FC Goa's season so far:

972 - Come Thursday, it would be 972 days since FC Goa last played a home match in the ISL in front of their home fans. March 7, 2020 - when the Gaurs beat Chennaiyin FC 4-2 in the second leg of the ISL 2019-20 semi-final was the last time FC Goa played a proper home match. Despite their best efforts, however, the Men in Orange could not advance to the final as Chennaiyin FC qualified on aggregate (by virtue of a 4-1 win in the first leg)



463 - New FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena sticks to his club's identity, as evidenced by his team attempting as many as 463 passes on an average per game this season, the most among all clubs. Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, offer stark contrast to this as they play just 324 passes per match, the least of all clubs this season



180 - Winning the ball through challenges is one of the Gaurs' strong points. On an average, Carlos Pena's boys attempt 180 challenges per game, the most among all teams this season. With a 55% success rate, they are also the best in terms of winning the ball through challenges in ISL 2022-23



61 - FC Goa's Edu Bedia leads the charts in terms of the most passes attempted by any player per 90 minutes this season. He also completes an average of 50 passes per match, also the most of all players in ISL 2022-23 so far



55 - Just like in previous seasons, FC Goa once again leads the ball-possession charts (55%) once again in ISL 2022-23. In comparison, Jamshedpur FC keeps the ball for an average of only 41%, the least among all clubs this season



26 - Jamshedpur FC relies a lot on dribbling to ensure ball progression, as made evident by them attempting an average of 26 dribbles per game this season, the most of all teams. In comparison, FC Goa attempt only 19 dribbles per game - but are far more successful (68% as opposed to Jamshedpur's 58%)



15.3 - FC Goa have taken an average of 15.3 shots on goal per game this season, second only to Hyderabad FC (15.5). In comparison, Jamshedpur FC takes an average of 11.7 shots, the third-lowest among all clubs



7 - FC Goa have created an average of 7 goal-scoring chances per game so far in ISL 2022-23, the joint-best alongside ATK Mohun Bagan. With 4.3 chances/game, the Men of Steel haven't been as adept in front of goal



5 - FC Goa have the better head-to-head record against Jamshedpur FC in the ISL, winning five of the 10 matches that they played against each other so far. While the Men of Steel won four times, the remaining one match ended in a draw. That said, the Gaurs' most recent victory against them was in the 2020-21 season, with Jamshedpur doing the double over them last season



2 - FC Goa have conceded the least number of goals so far in ISL 2022-23. Only one of them were conceded from open play, which is also the least among all clubs this season

