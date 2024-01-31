FC Goa defender Sandesh Jhingan ruled out for the season

FC Goa defender Sandesh Jhingan has been ruled out for the 10th season of the Indian Super League, the club confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Jhingan suffered an injury to his right knee while on duty with the senior Indian National Men’s team in the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Following the injury, Sandesh has undergone a thorough series of examinations and the initial indications suggest a period of rest from competitive play will be necessary for his complete recovery.

The Club is currently in the process of consulting with medical professionals to determine the most effective course of action for his rehabilitation.

"During this challenging time, FC Goa remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting Sandesh in his recovery journey. The Club will collaborate closely with medical experts to devise a tailored rehabilitation plan that addresses the player’s specific needs, with the ultimate aim of facilitating his return to peak physical fitness," said the club in a statement.



It will come as a big blow for the Goan club who are placed second in the ISL points table behind Kerala Blasters but have two matches on their hand.

FC Goa will resume its ISL campaign against Hyderabad FC in an away game on February 1.