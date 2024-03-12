"Maybe, I'm not the correct coach for them': Marquez after FC Goa's 3-3 draw vs Punjab FC

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez went on a rampage in the post-match press conference about the disappointing show by his team in a 3-3 draw against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday.

The Spanish coach of the FC Goa was not happy about the glaring inconsistencies shown by his players and said they did not deserve to be fighting for the ISL shield. "Without character, without personality, we are in the position that we deserve. We don't deserve to be fighting for the shield," said Marquez.

He was so unhappy with his team that he said, "Maybe I'm not the correct coach for these guys. I don't say for this club but for the kind of players we have in the team."



FC Goa has won just one game in its last seven outings and has conceded ten goals in its last five games, in particular four to Kerala Blasters and three last night to Punjab FC. When asked about it, Manolo said: "If you check the statistics in all 18 games we have more chances than the opponent. Then there are somethings that do not work. When you play like this, one day very good, one day bad, one day normal, you cannot fight for nothing".

Manolo also had some stern words for 22-year-old Jay Gupta for his national team hopes. "I don't want to speak about Jay Gupta. I am tired when people speak about young guys. People speak too much about Jay Gupta and I think it's not a good favour for him to go to the national team now," he said.

With the latest result, FC Goa sits in the fourth spot and has secured a spot in the playoffs with 33 points from 18 games. It will play Bengaluru on March 14 before heading into the international break.