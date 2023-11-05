ISl 2023-24: FC Goa cruise past Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa displayed a clinical performance as they secured a resounding 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Sunday. FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez celebrated his first win in five meetings against Chennaiyin's coach, Owen Coyle. This win extended FC Goa's unbeaten start to the season, showcasing their dominance on the field.

In the 13th minute Jay Gupta sprinted down the flank, capitalized on open space, and delivered a precise cross for Boris, who met it perfectly to slot the ball into the net, giving his team the lead.

In the 24th minute, midfielder Rowllin Borges doubled FC Goa's lead through a collective effort that featured impressive individual shooting. Victor Rodriguez and Carl McHugh orchestrated a neat passing sequence, with McHugh providing a short pass to Borges at the edge of the 18-yard box. Borges seized the opportunity and fired a well-directed shot past Chennaiyin's goalkeeper, Debjit Majumder, adding to FC Goa's advantage.



FC Goa's attacker Udanta Singh further solidified their lead, scoring a remarkable goal from outside the 18-yard box in the 72nd minute. Capitalizing on the space provided by the Chennaiyin defense, Udanta took a chance and displayed exceptional skill, showcasing his prowess in long-range shots.

Upcoming Matches: FC Goa is set to host Jamshedpur FC on November 27 in the league, while Chennaiyin FC will face East Bengal FC at home on November 25.

Scores: FC Goa 3 (Boris Singh 13’, Rowllin Borges 24’, Udanta Singh 72’) – 0 Chennaiyin FC