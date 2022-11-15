FC Goa asks Kerala Blasters for inquiry into fan harassment

FC Goa was defeated by Kerala Blasters 1-3 in the Indian Super League on Sunday, in Kochi. Moreover, there were reports coming out of the Jawaharal Nehru International Stadium pointing towards harassment of the visiting fans in the away stand.

The Goa-based club released an official statement asking Kerala Blasters administration to look into the matter. "...expressing concerns in regard to security that was provided to the Club and our travelling supporters..." the post read.



Multiple videos circulated the micro-blogging platform Twitter after the game which recorded many Kerala fans sitting in the 'Away stand', which is supposed to be solely for the fans of the visiting team. This lead to some "unsavoury incidents" which FC Goa believes could have been avoided if there was better security.

Another incident pointed out by the Twitter statement reveals that one of the members of the technical staff was struck by a stone while helping the substitute players warm up. "FC Goa has requested the Kerala Blasters' management to conduct an inquiry into the matter," the release concluded. Kerala Blasters are yet to respond to this.

