ISL: Hyderabad FC officially sign Edu Garcia from ATK Mohun Bagan

Hyderabad FC has confirmed the signing of star midfielder Edu Garcia for the upcoming Hero Indian Super League season.



"I am very excited to start my journey with Hyderabad FC. I promise to give my best and help the club grow with my experience and my work," said Garcia after penning a one-year deal with Hyderabad FC. I want HFC to finish as high as possible on the table, and will work hard for that. I will also always try to help the team by giving what the coach wants from me," said Edu Garcia on signing for Hyderabad FC.

The 32-year-old Spanish midfielder started his career in Spain with Real Zaragoza's B side before going on to represent the senior side in the 2016-17 season of the Spanish Segunda Division. He moved to India for the first time with Bengaluru FC in 2017 and was also the first goal scorer for the team in the Indian Super League. He went on to make 14 appearances in the ISL before joining the Chinese side of Zhejiang Greentown who paid a record transfer fee to secure his signature.

Manolo Marquez Roca, the manager of Hyderabad FC led the team to a fifth-place finish in the last campaign, and he aims to go one better this time and qualify for the play-offs. After Bartholomew Ogbeche, Edu is the second foreign signing announced by Hyderabad FC. Edu Garcia has a player with a wealth of experience and is also a proven winner in the Indian Super League. He was a part of then ISL side ATK when they won the Indian Super League in 2019-20. He was one of the goal scorers in the final in the 3-1 victory over Chennaiyn. He was also an integral part of the ATK Mohun Bagan team that reached the final last season.

"He can play in centre midfield, attacking midfield, and on the wings too. His versatility will be a huge asset for the squad. I am sure he will be comfortable with the group," added coach Manolo on the signing of midfielder Edu Garcia.

Hyderabad FC has strengthened the squad well and is expected to add more firepower to the squad to compete for the playoffs and the ISL title. The new ISL season is expected to begin in November later this year.