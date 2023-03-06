East Bengal's investors to review names of personnel suggested by club

East Bengal finished a lowly 9th in the Indian Super League 2022-23 season. This has triggered a demand for a wave of change across all ranks by the historic club's supporters, which seemed to have reached the ears of the club officials.

Various news reports revealed that the ISL outfit's officials have written a letter to investors Emami suggesting a wide array of coaches and players which can be targeted and brought in before the next season.

On 6th March, Emami officials responded to these reports and acknowledged them.

"This has reference to today’s various news reports on East Bengal Club sending Emami Promoters a letter along with a list of proposed names of coaches and players for considering them for the next season and the numerous media queries that we have been receiving since last evening on the subject," the press release started.

"We wish to inform you that we are in the process of reviewing the names suggested by the East Bengal Club. Appointment of players and coaches cannot be done basis a wish-list but requires detailed deliberation and technical advice. We will take all necessary steps to form a good team," it went on.

While starting the recruitment process well before the start of the season is very much needed for East Bengal, the names which are allegedly in that list seem to be borderline unattainable.

List of Coaches ::



1. Antonio Lopez Habas

2. Ivan Vukonanovic

3. Sergio Lobera

4. Manolo Marquez



List of Players ::

Goalkeepers

1. Amrinder Singh

2. Debjit Mazumder

3. Samik Mitra

4. Gurmeet Singh

Amongst the names suggested for taking up the coaching mantle, Manolo Marquez's contract does end on May 31st, 2023. As for the the others, Antonio Lopez Habas is currently without a club, Ivan Vukomanovic's contract runs till 2025, and Sergio Lobera is currently the coach of Chinese side Sichuan Jiuniu.

Some of the players' names include the likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Sivasakthi, Adrian Luna, Greg Stewart, and Diego Maurico. Most of these players are performing at their own clubs, and have a long-term contract.

East Bengal can target the ones whose contracts are running out this year, otherwise they will have to dish out large sums of transfer fee to attract them to the Red and Gold side of Kolkata.

"We also have been requesting for a date from East Bengal Club for quite some time for our Board Meeting, which couldn’t be held due to the Club’s inability to indicate any date. We hope to hold the Board Meeting before the end of March 2023," Emami's press release continued.



"We would also like to mention that as and when we undertake any steps to strengthen our Football team, the same will be communicated to you through official channels," it concluded.