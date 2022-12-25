East Bengal to sign Lalchungnunga from Sreenidi Deccan FC on a long-term deal

Emami East Bengal FC have triggered the loan to permanent option to sign Lalchungnunga on a long-term deal that will keep him at the Kolkata-based club till the end of the 2025-26 season.

The young defender will complete his permanent move to Emami East Bengal FC from Sreenidi Deccan FC at the start of the 2023-24 season.



Having risen through the youth ranks at Aizawl FC, Lalchungnunga made his senior team debut for the same club in 2019. He made his first senior appearance for the Mizoram club against NEROCA FC on 30th January, 2021. He made four appearances in the 2020-21 season.



After spending two seasons at Aizawl FC, the 22-year-old joined Sreenidi Deccan FC on a two-year deal in August 2021. The sturdy defender scored a solitary goal in seventeen appearances for the Hyderabad-based Hero I-League side and was one of their best performers at the end of the 2021-22 season.



Additionally, he was named in the Hero I-League and Santosh Trophy all-stars squad that faced the Indian national team earlier this year.



In August 2022, Emami East Bengal roped in the promising defender on a one-year loan deal. On August 22, he made his senior competitive debut for the Red & Gold Brigade against Indian Navy in a Durand Cup Group B fixture at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.



Adept at playing both full-back and centre-back, Lalchungnunga has been deployed in the latter role by Emami East Bengal Head Coach Stephen Constantine so far. The soft-spoken defender has reposed the faith by playing a crucial role in the heart of East Bengal's defence this season.



Having made his Hero Indian Super League (ISL) debut against Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi on October 7, Lalchungnunga has so far registered 47 clearances, 18 blocks, 11 interceptions and 34 tackles in India's top-flight league.



He, in fact, made 7 of those 47 clearances during the Red& Golds' 3-1 win over Jamshedpur FC, their third and most recent victory in the current edition of the Hero ISL.



"We are pleased with Lalchungnunga's retention. He has shown a lot of promise at the back for us this season, and has the potential to go a long way. An interesting fact is that he is the only outfield player to play every minute of our campaign so far and is only Hero ISL debutant to do that this season across all teams. We wish him all the best!" said Namrata Parekh, CEO of Emami East Bengal FC Pvt Ltd.



Speaking on the occasion, a delighted Lalchungnunga said, "I am tremendously happy and honored to commit my long-term future with one of the historic Clubs of India, Emami East Bengal. It is the start of a new journey, and I aim to give my best for this Club and our fans.



"East Bengal is an emotion that binds us all together. I feel this is my family away from home, and I want to do everything in my capacity to always make everyone associated with this legendary Club smile."



"I want to thank the Emami East Bengal board for trusting my abilities. I promise to give my everything on the field and bring back the glory that the Red & Gold Brigade deserves," he added.

