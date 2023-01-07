ISL
East Bengal or Odisha FC? Who will win the battle of 'Rasgulla'?
East Bengal travel to Odisha for their reverse fixture in the Indian Super League.
East Bengal will face Odisha FC in their second leg of the ongoing Indian Super League season. While the match is crucial for both sides in their quest to book a place in the top six, there has always been friendly banter between the two over a sweet.
Yes, it's none other than the famed 'Rasgulla'. Also known as 'Roshogolla' in Bengali, there has been a perpetual tug-of-war between West Bengal and Odisha over the bragging rights of the sweet dish.
Confused as to what the history is between the two states? Take a look at the following video to get a brief idea of the same:
In the first leg, Semboi Haokip and Naorem Mahesh Singh had given East Bengal a two-goal lead. However, the Juggernauts staged an incredible with Pedro Martin scoring two early second half goals, with Jerry and Nanda Kumar adding two more to win the game 4-2.
A win today will cement Odisha FC's top six spot as they will go to 5th place with 22 points, whereas a win for East Bengal will lessen the gap and take their points tally to 15.