ISL: East Bengal Fans plan a massive protest against the club on July 21st

The future of the Red and Golds from Kolkata is under a massive shadow of a doubt. Will, the team participate in the Calcutta Football League, and the Indian Super League has been a significant concern for the fans. The press release by the club's Executive Committee declaring that they won't be signing the final agreement of the joint venture with Shree Cements has caused shockwaves across the fan base.



The press release also called all the club's well-wishers, supporters, and former players (football, cricket, hockey) to present their perspectives, and judge the situation on merit and support the century-old club.

East Bengal fans have been very vocal about what they feel about the club, and they have not held themselves back even amidst the pandemic. The fans have started protesting against the management for not signing the final agreement with Shree Cements. One section of the fans feels that the management is holding the club back. All the other clubs have started strengthening their squads ahead of the Indian Super League season in November, and the East Bengal have made no moves yet.









"Although there have been protests in multiple nook and corners of the city, the fans had been waiting for the coronavirus situation and govt regulations to be relieved a bit. But the recent developments have forced all the fan clubs and other supporters to come together and protest. Our patience has been tested enough. We will be protesting on July 21st at 3 pm and it is going to be a huge protest. All the other clubs are building their teams and East Bengal is still absolutely nowhere. Even today morning, 8-9 banners were put up outside the club tent as a strong message to the authorities." said a group of the East Bengal fans talking to the Bridge.



The fans are planning a massive protest against the club management on July 21st at 3 pm, and they will be seeking answers to the questions about their future, and what holds for the club ahead.









The leader of the fan group received death threats for leading the protest against the club's decision to not sign the final agreement with Shree Cements.







Our founder @rabishankarsen has received death threats & abuses over phone, after @EBRPFC posted a clarion call to supporters & fan movements like @ebultras1920 to unite on 21st July & assemble at @sc_eastbengal club for a protest against legacy officials@KolkataPolice pls help pic.twitter.com/cCIFqyQAyv — EAST BENGAL the REAL POWER (EBRP)❤💛 (@EBRPFC) July 18, 2021

The club finished 9th in the debut Hero Indian Super League season, and the current unrest at the club hangs the future of the club in uncertainty.



