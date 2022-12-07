East Bengal coach realistic about January transfer window

"Do you want to use the second (January) transfer window?" a journalist asked East Bengal head coach Stephen Constantine ahead of their clash against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League. "Maybe," Constantine answered.

It's that time of the year when the ISL clubs gather around and look for suitable players to fill in the puzzle that is their squad. In 8th placed East Bengal's situation, a couple of incomings can certainly do more good than harm. However, the English tactician in Constantine is still wary of the spectacle that is the January transfer window.

"Look, there's a lot of things going on in the club, with the staff, players, and others. Some I can tell you, but others, I can't really tell you unless it's been determined. I don't want to dismiss your questions, but I don't have definitive answers," a diplomatic, yet honest Stephen said.

Injury woes have started to trouble the Kolkata-based side. In the press-conference, the coach revealed that midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam will not be available for their test against the Nizams. Morever, Cypriot Charis Kyriacou's presence is "50-50" as he is still recovering from the injury he sustained against Odisha FC.

Sarthak Golui has also been deemed unavailable as local-lad Souvik Chakrabarti is once again back after a bout of dengue, but won't be fit enough for the whole 90 minutes. Additionally, irate fans have been voicing their opinions with regards to off-loading the likes of Alex Lima and Eliandro and getting in some fresh legs.

"We are a professional football club and are always looking for new options. Summer window, January window, which players are going to stay or leave, all these thoughts come throughout the season. For me, the January transfer window begins in September," the coach said.

"You have to be ahead otherwise you'll be spending crores of rupees on players you don't have any history about. One has to plan for these things," he concluded.