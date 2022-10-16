Dimitri Petratos became first Australian to score a hat-trick in Indian Super League

ATK Mohun Bagan forward Dimitri Petratos became the first Australian to score a hat-trick in the Indian Super League. He achieved the feat during his team's 5-2 win against Kerala Blasters in Kochi on Sunday.

His goals came in the 26th, 62nd, and the 92nd minute. The Mariners' other two goals came via Joni Kauko and Lenny Rodrigues. On the other hand, Kerala's goals were scored by Ivan Kalyuzhnyi and Rahul KP.



Moreover, Petratos became the 17th foreign player to score a hat-trick in the league. He joins the likes of Roy Krishna, Diego Forlan, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Coro, and many more. With this troika of goals, the Australian also scored the 26th hat-trick in the league's history.

Fun fact about the player! Dimitri was a part of Australia's squad at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. However, his services were not called for as the Socceroos bowed out after the the group stage.



