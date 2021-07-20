ISL: David Williams signs contract extension with ATK Mohun Bagan

As reported by Khel Now first, David Williams is all set to stay at ATK Mohun Bagan FC for another year. The Australian attacker reportedly has penned a new deal with the Mariners and will be a part of their AFC Cup campaign, which starts on August 18th.

The 33-year-old Australian attacker's contract had expired at the end of last season, and he was linked with several Indian Super League clubs, but now he has signed a contract extension with ATK Mohun Bagan FC. The attacker had played an instrumental role in ATK's success in the 19-20 ISL season. He has scored the two decisive goals against Bengaluru FC in the semi-finals. He was retained by the ATK when the club merged with Indian football icons Mohun Bagan to become a new entity, ATK-Mohun Bagan.

In their debut season, ATK Mohun Bagan reached the finals of the ISL, and David Williams played a key role for the team. Williams has formed a lethal partnership with former Wellington Phoenix and current Mariner teammate Roy Krishna in attack for Antonio Habas' side. The attacking duo has become one of the best-attacking pairs the Indian Super League has seen over the last two years.

The Australian forward signed a one-year contract extension last season but had an injury-prone Indian Super League season, and many of his appearances came from the bench. In spite of the injuries, the forward produced a decent season with six goals and two assists.

ATK Mohun Bagan are set to start their AFC Cup campaign on August 18th. The club has already started their pre-season and will be hoping that David Williams plays a crucial role in their fight to win the continental competition. The reports also suggest that ATKMB will be fielding an all-Indian defense in the AFC Cup, with Sandesh Jhingan leading the line. The foreign players in the AFC Cup squad will be Roy Krishna, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, and David Williams.

David Williams will be aiming to play a crucial role in the Mariner's attack in the AFC Cup and the Indian Super League.