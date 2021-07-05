ISL: Coventry City target East Bengal's Bright Enobakhare

The 23-year-old forward signed for Indian Super League's debutants SC East Bengal last January on a short-term deal. ConventyLive has reported that Bright Enobakhare might be heading back to England to join Coventry City, a club where he was on loan for half a season in 2019. The Nigerian international has had spells with many clubs since his debut with Wolves but has had an inconsistent route till now, and a return to Coventry City might revive his career.



One of the significant reasons for Bright's arrival in the Indian Super League was the presence of England and Liverpool's legend Robbie Fowler as the head coach of SC East Bengal. He was the catalyst in convincing Bright to join the club. Under Fowler's leadership, he made 12 appearances and managed to score three goals. His goal against Odisha FC was arguably one of the best goals scored in the Indian Super League history. It was a goal East Bengal fans won't forget in a long, long time.



Bright was keen on extending his stay with the reds and golds, but the club's uncertainty might be the reason why he is heading his way out of the Indian Super League outfit. The red and golds finished ninth in their debut season in the ISL. They had a dismal start to the season and were at the bottom of the table, but the arrival of Bright spared a fire in the team, and he led the team to a few victories. He had become a fan favorite in no time, and the fans would be disappointed if he leaves the club.



The Sky Blues have made multiple signings to reinforce their squad. Still, manager Mark Robbins is looking to sign a player who can play as a second striker/ attacking midfielder, and Bright Enobakhare perfectly fits in that role. Bright has already played for the club, making it easier for both parties, but there has been no official confirmation from both sides.

