Couple of players were casual: Stephen Constantine after defeat

East Bengal were handed a heavy defeat by Josep Gombau's Odisha FC after the Juggernauts came from behind to win the game 4-2 in the Indian Super League on Friday. Stephen Constantine let known his thoughts on his team's performance in the post-match interview.

"I told the boys at half-time that the score's 0-0, go out, score one more goal and finish the game! But, we committed some schoolboy errors and paid a heavy price for it. Psychologically, it did affect us after that (after conceding two quick goals), but then we let in two more goals. It was terrible, complete opposite of the first half," the Englishman said.

East Bengal played some of their best football in the first 45 minutes when Semboi Haokip and Naorem Mahesh Singh gave them a two-goal lead. However, the Red and Gold players might have taken the game too easily after that. Constantine agree.

"After being 2-0 up, I thought some of the boys felt like we were coasting and the game was won. You've got to win the game after 90 minutes. Some of the boys were very casual, but we have to take it on the chin and move on," he said.

It was Pedro Martin, the super-sub of the night, who came on at half-time and supplied Odisha with a new lease on life with his quick brace. Then, Jerry and Nanda Kumar made sure that three points were coming home with them.

"It starts from tomorrow," Stephen said sardonically on their prep for their next game. "We have to correct the mistakes and move on. You can't go to Bengaluru and beat them 1-0 only to throw today's game completely away in 45 minutes. Some things need to be addressed," the coach concluded.