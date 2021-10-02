ISL: Chiranjit Malakar joins as the Physical Trainer for SC East Bengal

Chiranjit Malakar has joined as the physical trainer for SC East Bengal. Malakar would be working along with Joseph Ronald D'Angelus, who is the Head of Sports Science at the Kolkata-based outfit.

Malakar has joined with the team at Goa and is currently undergoing his quarantine formalities. The 29-year-old Bengali was previously associated to Mohammedan SC as their physical trainer and did some commendable work. This season, he was already working as the physical trainer for BSS Sporting Club in the Calcutta Football League. The newly appointed physical trainer will have to remain super-active in order to ensure the team's fitness in the ISL.

Last season SC East Bengal suffered from various fitness issues. Players like Loken Meitei, Milan Singh, and Sehnaj Singh were out of the squad for a long time due to injuries.

In fact, when the ISL 2020-21 season started, it was observed that the Kolkata giants were not able to cope up with their opponents in terms of fitness. This resulted in their continuous streak of bad form in the first leg fixtures. However, the team regained their fitness in the second leg and showed zeal as they started performing well.

This season the responsibility will be upon D'Angelus and his fitness team to make sure SC East Bengal doesn't lack in fitness on the pitch. As it is, they have players like Daniel Chima Chukwu and Balwant Singh who have hardly played in the last few months. Both Joseph Ronald D'Angelus and Chiranjit Malakar know what the fans expect from the club this season, as D'Angelus was previously associated to Mohun Bagan in 2012 and Malakar to Mohammedan SC last season.

Indian footballers of SC East Bengal at the Dum Dum Airport, Kolkata. From left: Md. Rafique, Suvam Sen, Sourav Das, Sankar Roy, Hira Mondal and Subha Ghosh (Image Source: Shubhabrata Banik)

Under Joseph Ronald D'Angelus' observance and Chiranjit Malakar's guidance, it is expected that the team would be fully fit before their first match against Jamshedpur FC on the 21st of November, 2021. Many Indian footballers as well as foreigners have already checked in at Goa. From when will the on-pitch training sessions start hasn't yet been decided by the management.

