ISL: Chennaiyin FC announce Nivia as their new official kit sponsor

Chennai, August 9, 2021: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have signed the country's leading sports brand Nivia as the official kit partner on a multi-year deal, starting from the 2021-22 season.

Nivia has strong footprints in the football ecosystem in India as well as Asia and is one of the most trusted when it comes to reach and loyalty. The iconic brand had associated with ISL in 2018 with a 3-year multi-crore deal as league's official ball partner. It has also worked with national football federations of India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

"We are excited to team up with Nivia, one of the most successful sports brands in the football ecosystem in India. This partnership clearly underlines our ascendancy within the sport and will help us widen our reach across Tamil Nadu through their distribution network. We are always keen to associate with brands that share the same passion for the sport as us and we welcome them to the Chennaiyin family," CFC co-owner Vita Dani said about the partnership.

With shared values and a compelling sporting proposition, coming together of both the brands will go a long way in helping Marina Machans tap the large and passionate football fan base from the region. This strategic partnership will also ensure the club explore various opportunities to develop football in the grassroots further alongside this indigenous brand.

Rajesh Kharabanda, Managing Director of Nivia, said: "The new season of the ISL is around the corner and Nivia is extremely proud to be kick-starting the association with the two-time champions, Chennaiyin FC. To manufacture the kits for them with the Dhrishti Bommai logo — the symbol of chasing away negativity and bringing the positivity — is an absolute honour. We hope this new collaboration between Chennaiyin FC and Nivia helps bring out the best. Finally, we wish the team all the best for the upcoming season and hope to have an extremely fruitful association over the coming few seasons."

Nivia will have exclusive retailing rights to CFC's take down and replica jerseys, adding pan-India merchandise reach for the franchise across retail and e-commerce channels. The collection will also comprise a fanwear selection of polo tees, shorts, trousers and boots, underscoring both brands' desire to enhance the collaboration beyond a traditional sports sponsorship model.