Chennaiyin FC draws 1-1 with Bengaluru FC- As it happened

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni struck a brilliant goal as Chennaiyin FC held Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 draw in their first home game of the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

In a thrilling southern derby, Roy Krishna netted Bengaluru FC's opening goal in the fourth minute of the game. However, Prasanth struck the equaliser in the 45th minute, ensuring Chennaiyin finish with a draw on their return to Marina Arena after more than two years.



Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC got off to a sensational start as they put their foot on the accelerator from the word go. The Fijian striker Krishna provided visitors an early lead when he headed a cross successfully past Chennaiyin goalkeeper Debjit Majumber.



Playing in front of their home fans after two seasons, Chennaiyin, however, didn't let things go out of their hands and began playing aggressively despite an early setback. They could have equalled the score in the 15th minute when Prasanth Karuthadathkuni found himself right in front of the post but ended up hitting the ball straight into Gurpreet Sandhu's gloves.



The hosts kept attacking and were eventually rewarded just before the half-time whistle when Petar Sliskovic assisted Prasanth, who made no mistake on this occasion and slotted it home beautifully to make it 1-1.



After an entertaining first half, both the sides fought hard in the second part of the game, looking to score their second goal. However, neither team were able to take the charge with possession being transferred regularly.



Chennaiyin were reduced to 10 men in the 83rd minute when goalkeeper Debjit Majumder was shown a red card. But despite that, the team held its nerves and denied Bengaluru any chance to go ahead in the game.