'Cancel all the noise': Mumbai City coach Petr Kratky on Spygate incident

New Delhi: The last few days have been a rollercoaster ride for Mumbai City FC, their players, and their fans.

Before their match against FC Goa last week in Mumbai Football Arena, the away team alleged Mumbai City FC analyst filmed the training session of FC Goa ahead of the crucial clash.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez was incensed by the incident and took shots at the club and their integrity in the pre-match press conference.

While both teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw and the matter reportedly being sorted amicably, the whole fiasco did have an impact on the dressing room.

🚨 | UPDATE : Both FC Goa and Mumbai City FC have decided to settle the issue amicably, FCG expected to withdraw their complaint with League. 🤝#IndianFootball https://t.co/3DBzeunOxI — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) February 27, 2024

Mumbai City coach Petr Kratky said that the team stuck together to cut the outside noise in such a situation.



"We just focus on ourselves. Whatever has happened on the outside, we try to shut it out. We care more about our group and keep it tight together," Petr said in the post-match press conference after Mumbai's win against Punjab FC.



"We focus on our responsibilities and cancel all the noise from outside. It is the smart thing to do as there will be always something happening," he added further.

Mumbai City FC secures their playoff spot

Coming to play Punjab FC after the 1-1 draw against Goa, Mumbai City FC came back from behind to defeat Punjab 3-2 and consolidate their position at the second position in the league table.

Mumbai City FC took an early lead with a goal from Lallianzuala Chhangte in the 16th minute only to get struck by two goals from Madih Talal and Wilmar Jordan before halftime.

However, they came with more intensity in the second half and scored two goals courtesy of Iker Guarrotxena to secure the three points.

Talking about the game, Petr said," Punjab played well, especially in transitions and I am glad we came up with two goals in the second half which shows the character of our boys and our team."



Despite Mumbai City winning the game, they have concerns about the injury of Iker who hobbled off the pitch after scoring the second goal.

"Yes, we are going to assess that. I can't say anything now. Sadly, he got injured and we will work hard to get him back. A player's health is one of the most important things for us and we will do best with it," Petr said on Iker's injury.

With the playoff place secured, Mumbai City will target the top spot in the league table with Odisha FC sitting there by goal difference.